Coronavirus live news: Global cases pass 18m as Melbourne braces for further lockdown measures | World news

23: 21
Honduras will extend its coronavirus curfew for another week through to 9 August in an effort to suppress the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports, pointing out the security ministry.
Honduras very first enforced a curfew, which remains in day-to-day impact in between 5pm and 7am, inMarch
.
Most Popular
Rangers Place Danny Santana On 10-Day Injured List
Prior to this afternoon's video game versus the Giants, the Rangers revealed they have actually put outfielder Danny Santana on the 10- day...
Asian Stocks Up Despite “Long Way” to COVID-19 Economic Recovery By Investing.com
©Reuters . By Gina Lee Investing com-- Asian stocks were mainly up on Monday early morning, beginning August with gains which were topped by...
Tapper presses Ben Carson on Trump's retweet about George Floyd
CNN's Jake Tapper questions Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson on a retweet by President Trump which criticized George Floyd following his...
PlayStation Vita Wi-Fi Light blue/White PCH-2000ZA14(Japan Import)
Price: (as of - Details)
Red Sox vs. Yankees – Game Recap – August 2, 2020
New York City-- Aaron Judge homered two times and drove in 5 runs, linking for the 5th straight game and breaking a...
China sends first Covid-19 medical testing team to Hong Kong
File picture of medical employees in HongKong Seven health authorities have actually gotten here in Hong Kong from mainland China, the first members of...
Power ranking AFC head coaches from worst to best
FOXBORO, MA-- NOVEMBER 3: Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shakes hands with Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Photo by...
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksas hope to tighten grip on power in election By Reuters
©Reuters Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa resolves the country next to throughout the 72 nd self-reliance day event, in Colombo By Arjuna Ranawana ...