19:53
Saudi virus cases top 100,000 with new spike ahead of the hajj
The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia surpassed 100,000 on Sunday, the ministry said, amid a brand new surge in infections just weeks prior to the start of the hajj, AFP reports.
The total number of infections rose to 101,914 – the highest in the Gulf – whilst the death toll climbed to 712, the ministry added.
The kingdom has seen infections spike as it eases stringent lockdown measures, with the number of daily cases exceeding 3,000 for the next day in a row on Sunday.
On Friday, the kingdom announced a renewed lockdown in the city of Jeddah, gate way to the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, to counter the jump in cases.
The kingdom has said it will continue steadily to suspend the year-round “umrah” pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina over fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading in Islam’s holiest cities.
Authorities are yet to announce whether they will proceed with this particular year’s hajj, scheduled for the end of July, but have urged Muslims to temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage.
Last year, some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world to take part in the hajj, which all Muslims must perform at least once within their lives if able.
19:43
Summary
Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic with me, Helen Sullivan.
The known number of people that have lost their lives in only over 6 months of the coronavirus pandemic has passed the sombre milestone of 400,000. More than the usual quarter of those deaths come in the US alone. Cases meanwhile are approaching 7 million, with 6,981,701 currently confirmed.
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia has become the 15th country to count a lot more than 100,000 cases, with 101,914 confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Here are the key developments from the last few hours:
- Global deaths pass 400,000. According to Johns Hopkins University figures, known coronavirus deaths worldwide currently number 401,564. The sombre milestone comes as cases approach 7 million, with 6,973,195 currently confirmed. The US, with the best deaths and infections globally, has 1,931,850 confirmed cases and 110,141 deaths. Brazil is next highest, with 672,846 cases and 35,930 deaths.
- US death toll is approaching 110,000, according to the CDC. The centre reported 1,920,904 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 29,214 cases from its previous count, and said Covid-19 deaths in the usa had risen by 709 to 109,901.
- India has recorded not quite 10,000 new cases. India on Sunday registered 9,971 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally to 246,628 cases, with 6,929 deaths. The case numbers lags behind only the US, Brazil, Russia, UK and Spain. The country is getting ready to reopen malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship on Monday.
- France has registered 13 new deaths. The country’s coronavirus death toll rose by 13 on Sunday to achieve 29,155, while the amount of confirmed cases increased by 343 to 153,977. The number of individuals in hospital and ICU has continued to decline.
- Canada has reported 722 new cases. Canada has confirmed 722 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 95,057. The country has recorded 70 deaths, taking the death toll to 7,773, the Public Health Agency announced – an increase of 0.9%.
- Italy has reported 197 new cases, with the majority concentrated in the Lombardy region. The country has reported 53 Covid-19 deaths, against 72 the last day, and 197 new cases, down from 270 the day before, the Civil Protection department said. Lombardy accounted for 125 of the 197 new cases reported despite making up just 16% of Italy’s populace.
- Saudi Arabia has passed 100,000 confirmed cases. The amount of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has passed 100,000, based on official figures. The ministry of health reported 3,045 new cases on Sunday, taking the total amount of cases in the united states to 101,914, the BBC reports.
- No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland or Scotland for first-time since lockdown. No new coronavirus deaths have already been reported in Northern Ireland or Scotland for the very first time since lockdown began. In Northern Ireland, the total deaths of those who tested positive for the herpes virus stands at 537, whilst the number is 2,415 in Scotland. However, the Scottish health secretary cautioned it was “very likely” deaths will be registered in upcoming days, as there’s often a delay in the recording of deaths within the weekend.
- A US senator has accused China of reducing vaccine efforts.The Republican senator Rick Scott has claimed the united states has evidence China is wanting to decelerate or sabotage the development of a Covid-19 vaccine by Western countries. He declined to offer details of evidence, saying it had come through the intelligence community.
Updated