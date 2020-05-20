Coronavirus live news: global cases near 5m as EU health chief warns of second wave | World news



19: 50

In instance you missed this Guardian special:

The possibility of a second wave of coronavirus infection throughout Europe is no more a far-off concept, according to the supervisor of the EU firm in charge of suggesting federal governments– consisting of the UK– on condition control.

“The question is when and how big, that is the question in my view,” claimed Dr Andrea Ammon, supervisor of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and also Control (ECDC).

Ammon, a previous advisor to the German federal government, talks truthfully in her very first meeting with a UK paper given that the situation started.

Earlier this month the previous health center medical professional, that overcame the different degrees of medical care administration to be come to be ECDC supervisor in 2017, introduced that, as of 2 May, Europe as a whole had actually passed the height of infections. Only Poland was practically not yet there, she claimed.

European federal governments have actually begun alleviating their lockdown limitations, some to the degree that bars and also dining establishments will certainly quickly resume, others instead much more tentatively. Boris Johnson has actually modified his message to Britons from “stay at home” to “stay alert” and also is looking for to send out students back right into colleges in a fortnight.