Coronavirus live news: Global cases near 18m as Melbourne braces for further lockdown measures | World news

22: 10
Here is the current on the Stage Four constraints inMelbourne
.
Victorian leading, Daniel Andrews, stated the constraints have actually been generated to get neighborhood transmission– cases where the source of the transmission can not be identified– under control. Andrews stated federal government modelling revealed that without these measures, stage three restrictions would require to last 6 months.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is anticipated to reveal further constraints to companies this afternoon:
21: 48
Two cruise liner struck by coronavirus weeks after market restarts
Covid-19 has actually been identified on a minimum of 2 cruise liner– one in the Arctic and one in the Pacific– simply weeks after travelling vacations rebooted.
At least 40 guests and team from the MS Roald Amundsen have actually evaluated favorable for the unique coronavirus, and authorities are attempting to call trace numerous guests from 2 current Arctic voyages the ship took.
Four team members on the MS Roald Amundsen were hospitalised on Friday when the ship came to the Norwegian port of Troms ø, and later on identified with the breathing health problem. Tests revealed another 32 of the 158 personnel were likewise contaminated:
21: 36