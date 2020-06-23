19:36
“People went to the polls in World War Two,” says Trump, “They can go to the polls in Covid-19”:
“Before the plague came in we had the best of everything,” he says.
Trump is making claim after claim about helping Black Americans prior to the pandemic. A reminder that during the coronavirus pandemic, they will have borne the brunt of the economic and health impacts of the virus:
We have so many kinds of tests, says Trump.
“We’re going to have a vaccine very soon… We unleashed the power of the United States military.” Nobody was denied a ventilator, Trump says. He got ventilators to New York. He built a hospital for New York in the Javitz centre, “they didn’t use it,” he says.
“To rescue the US economy which is happening now we passed 3bn in legislation… To protect jobs for US students like you we took historic action to block foreign entry… we gotta go American.”
The US must get back to better employment rates “so we can start taking people back in based on merit. Or I should say mostly on merit,” that he says, or he’ll be in trouble.
In reaction to the virus “we took swift and early action to ban travel from China… we saved tens of thousands of lives with that decision. And then we saved lives by banning travel from Europe,” says Trump.
The US has got the highest infections and deaths in the world, with 2,338,275 confirmed cases and 121,157 deaths.
Nancy Pelosi wanted to “dance in the streets of China,” he says. This is just a claim he’s made often, and just isn’t true.
“My administration launched the greatest mobilisation since WW2. We have done such a great job with this with the ventilators and the testing.”
He claims testing is the reason the US has so many cases.
“They use it to make us look bad”. Because of the testing, the US “mortality rate is so low,” he says.
Instead they say “the cases have jumped the cases of jumped”.
Here’s Trump listing racist names for coronavirus:
“I stood up to China like nobody else in decades,” that he says.
Earlier in his speech:
Trump is talking to students at a rally in Arizona, Texas now hosted by conservative non-profit organisation Turning Point.
He is talking about the countless names that coronavirus has, including, that he says, some call it: “Wuhan” or “Kung flu” or “The Chinese flu”.
The next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, Dr Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday issuing a plea for people to prevent crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was set to carry a campaign rally in a single hot spot.
Troubling surges worsened Tuesday in many states, with Arizona, Texas and Nevada setting single-day records for new coronavirus cases, plus some governors saying theyll consider reinstating restrictions or delaying plans to help relieve up so that you can help slow the spread of herpes.
- Deaths global are nearing 475,0000, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, with known infections standing at 9,178,773.
- Fauci says US will increase Covid-19 testing despite Trump’s claims of reducing. The US’s top infectious disease expert said the nation will be doing more Covid-19 testing, maybe not less, hours after Donald Trump insisted he was serious when he needed testing to slow down.
- European Union countries are ready to block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to get a grip on its epidemic, the New York Times reported. More than 120,000 Americans have died from the outbreak; the world’s worst death toll.
- Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 amid Adria Tour fiasco. The beleaguered world No 1 tested positive, along with his wife, Jelena, throwing tennis in to turmoil as the sport’s official tour prepares to resume.
They join three other leading players and two trainers infected by the disease towards the end of the Serb’s unsanctioned Adria Tour.
- Texas Children’s Hospital admitting adults as coronavirus surges in Houston. The children’s hospital is admitting adult coronavirus patients due to a spike in serious Covid-19 cases in the Houston area, while several other states from Florida to California grapple with a surge in infections.
Texas reported over 5,000 new infections on Monday, a single-day record for hawaii. It has additionally seen Covid-19 hospitalisations hit record highs for 11 days in a row.
- French virus tracing app flops with only 14 alerts. The country’s much-heralded new phone app for tracking coronavirus cases has only alerted 14 people that these were at risk of infection since its launch three weeks hence.
- Covid-19 vaccine might not work for at-risk older people, say scientists. A vaccine might not work well in older people that are most at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and dying from the illness, which may mean immunising the others around them, such as children.
- Brazilian judge tells Bolsonaro to behave and wear a nose and mouth mask. The judge ordered Jair Bolsonaro to rectify his “at best disrespectful” behaviour by wearing a nose and mouth mask when circulating in the administrative centre, Brasília.
- Virus pushing millions of South Asia children in to poverty, says UN. More than 100 million young ones in the region could slip into poverty as an outcome of the coronavirus pandemic, a UN report said of the long-term impact of the crisis.
- England to reopen pubs, restaurants and hotels on 4 July. Members of two different households can drink or dine together as long as they stick to physical-distancing guidelines, as the prime minister confirmed the 2-metre rule will be dropped in favour of a “1-metre-plus” approach.
- Putin ploughs ahead with Victory Day parade despite coronavirus threat. Russia is holding its postponed Victory Day military parade on Wednesday despite steadily rising coronavirus infections, as Vladimir Putin seeks a popularity boost in the run-up to a referendum on extending his time in office.
- Virus lockdown could fuel radicalisation, according to Europol. Coronavirus lockdowns could radicalise more terror suspects, the EU’s police agency has warned, saying both right and leftwing violence are on the rise.
- Iran reports highest virus deaths since April. The country reported 121 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, its highest daily toll in over two months.