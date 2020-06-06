Coronavirus live news: China warns of Covid-linked ‘racial violence’ overseas | World news

19:46
Just a little more on filming resuming in California from 12 June, according to Reuters, producers will require approval from local health officials before filming can restart.
The instructions developed by representatives from Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros, NBCUniversal and unions would require extensive coronavirus testing, daily symptom checks and other safeguards before actors and crew can go back to work.
19:41
Again on the China travel warning regarding Australia, the Australian opposition spokesman for housing, Jason Clare, told the ABC there had been a “spike in racist abuse” but said Australia is one of the safest countries in the world.
“The borders are shut,” that he said. “They’ll probably be shut for some time until we’ve got a treatment or a vaccine. But I’m sure I speak on behalf of all of the tourist operators up and down and right across Australia when I say that we want to get tourists back when it’s safe to do so. So I hope that the government is working with the Chinese government to ensure that when we can open the border again, we can get Chinese tourists back.”
Government MP Jason Falinski said the partnership with China was “strained” and there had been regrettable incidents in Australia, also it was something Australia and China had a need to resolve.
19:17
Summary
Good morning, and welcome to today’s worldwide coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
I’m Josh Taylor and I will be taking you through the news this morning.
China’s ministry of culture and tourism has told Chinese citizens to avoid going to Australia, claiming racial discrimination and violence against Chinese people in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the ministry said in a statement reported by Reuters.
It didn’t give any specific examples of such discrimination or violence, but there have been reports in Australia and other countries like the US of people being racially abused because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In other coronavirus news:
- The World Health Organization has issued new guidance advising people aged over 60 or with health issues to wear a medical-grade mask when they are out and cannot physically distance
- The UK becomes the second country with 40,000 recorded Covid-19 deaths, following the US
- Sweden has recorded its third consecutive day of over 1,000 new cases
- Patients who have died or have already been admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 have been found to have been deficient in vitamin K
- The US unemployment rate has dropped to 13.3%, with the US adding 2.5m jobs.
- Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to pull the country out of the World Health Organization unless it stops being a “partisan political organisation”
- Mass black lives matter protests can get under way in cities across Australia later this very day, despite New South Wales police securing a court ruling banning the protest in Sydney, and the Victorian and federal governments warning against participating in the protests because of the risk of coronavirus
