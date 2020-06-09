Coronavirus live news: Brazil passes 700,000 infections as WHO warns pandemic is worsening | World news

20:09
Moscow to lift lockdown on Tuesday
Russia will lift a variety of lockdown measures on Tuesday, including the lockdown in Moscow, the city’s mayor has announced. The capital’s restriction on movement would end on Tuesday, allowing residents to travel freely for the very first time since March. Some measures have gradually eased, with some shops opening. Sergei Sobyanin said all restrictions on movement will lift on Tuesdays, with restaurants and cafes expected to start opening from mid June.
Russia continues to report 1000s of new infections daily. Its nationwide tally is a lot more than 476,000, the third-highest in the world, however the number of cases in Moscow, the initial epicentre of the virus, has more than halved to around 2,000 a day.
19:58
WHO warns global pandemic is worsening
The world has recorded its highest daily jump of cases (136,000), in line with the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said: “More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal.”
“Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening,” he said.
Nearly 75% of the 136,000 cases were reported from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr Mike Ryan, said retrospective studies of how the outbreak has been addressed could wait, adding: “We need to focus now on what we are doing today to prevent second peaks.”
Ryan also said infections in central American countries including Guatemala were still on the rise, and they were “complex” epidemics.
“I think this is a time of great concern,” that he said, calling for strong government leadership and international support for the region.
Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on the virus, said that a “comprehensive approach” was crucial in South America.
“This is far from over,” van Kerkhove said, adding that asymptomatic transmission of the virus “appears to be rare”.
19:47
Brazil’s infections pass 700,000
South America’s worst affected country now has 707,412 and deaths recorded are 37,134. It marks a continuing steep rise – Brazil recorded 500,000 cases on 1 June.
A leading newspaper in the country reported that Brazil’s health ministry slashed how many new Covid-19 deaths it reported on Sunday by 857 because far-right president Jair Bolsonaro wanted significantly less than a thousand deaths a day.
The Guardian’s Dom Phillips in Rio de Janeiro writes: On Sunday the ministry said 1,382 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, but later corrected it down to 525. On Monday the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported that the correction was ordered because Bolsonaro wanted how many deaths at less than one thousand a day. He has vociferously attacked social isolation and notoriously quipped “so what?” to the rising death toll in April.
To accommodate him, the health ministry separated out all the deaths reported over 24 hours – as it had been doing for months – and began including only deaths that had actually occurred during the last day. The correction came two days following the Ministry stopped releasing accumulated cases and deaths in a daily bulletin and wiped a government site clean of data – a move also reportedly ordered by Bolsonaro that provoked widespread condemnation.
19:13
Hello and welcome to our continuing live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, with me Alison Rourke.
Before we dive in, let’s get right up to speed on what’s happening at this time…
- Infections globally have passed 7 million and deaths have passed 400,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Brazil cases pass 700,000. The country’s health ministry says cases now stand at 707,412 and deaths recorded are 37,134. A Brazilian senator called for an inquiry in to Covid-19 data, after the country shared contradictory figures on deaths and infections. The discrepancy prompted criticism from over the political spectrum, and a respected newspaper has reported the ministry slashed the number of deaths it reported by 857 because president Jair Bolsonaro wanted significantly less than a thousand deaths a day.
- The World Health Organization has warned against complacency, saying the coronavirus pandemic situation is worsening around the globe. The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections on Sunday (136,000), with Covid-19 raging in the Americas. “Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
- The WHO’s technical lead on coronavirus, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, has said it “appears to be rare” that asymptomatic cases transmit coronavirus.
- Moscow is lifting its months-long lockdown, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Local media reported that the Russian capital’s general lockdown would end on Tuesday, allowing residents traveling freely for the first time since late March.
- Poland will close 12 coal mines from Tuesday for three weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus among miners. Miners account for very nearly 20% of coronavirus cases reported in the united kingdom.
- Over half of expectant mothers hospitalised for coronavirus in UK were BAME, a study has found. The research looked at data for 427 pregnant women admitted to 194 obstetric units in the UK with a positive Covid-19 infection between 1 March and 14 April.
- South Africa has passed 1,000 deaths and 50,000 cases. The grim milestones were passed just a week after the country further eased lockdown restrictions. At 50,879 how many detected infections is the worst in Africa, and two-thirds come in the Western Cape province. South Africa ranks 2nd in terms of deaths at 1,080 after Egypt.
- Antiracist protesters should wear masks, says Tedros. The director general of the WHO has called on people attending antiracism protests to wear masks, as he warned that the largest threat in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak “was now complacency.”
- The UK has recorded its lowest daily death toll since 22 March. A further 55 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in UK, taking the country’s death toll to 40,597. This is the best daily total of newly reported deaths since 22 March, but there is often a reporting lag over a week-end. The figures do not include all deaths across the UK, which is thought to have passed 50,000.
