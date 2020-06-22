Coronavirus live news: Bolsonaro silent as Brazil passes 50,000 deaths; Lisbon brings back lockdown restrictions | World news



12:48

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has come underneath fireplace for failing to pay tribute to the greater than 50,000 residents who’ve misplaced their lives to Covid-19, writes Tom Phillips, the Guardian’s Latin America correspondent, in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s official dying toll – now the second highest on the planet – formally rose above 50,000 on Sunday. On Friday the variety of confirmed infections rose above a million, additionally the second highest whole after the US.

But based on the Brazilian media, Bolsonaro – who has repeatedly trivialized the pandemic – was silent in regards to the lifeless and their households between Friday and Monday.

“Despite the tragic milestones we have reached in the last few days, president Jair Bolsonaro has said nothing … about the victims or the fight against this illness,” the conservative Estado de São Paulo newspaper complained on Monday. “He has also been silent on social media.”

The newspaper stated that by ignoring the human toll of the pandemic, Bolsonaro’s authorities was attempting to cover the truth that Covid-19 had now claimed extra Brazilian lives than weapons did in the entire of 2019.

In a column, Leonardo Sakamoto, a left-wing commentator, attacked Bolsonaro’s “militant denialism”. “But you can’t say he didn’t fight. Bolsonaro has fought, bravely, in the name of coronavirus – and has become known as one of its staunchest defenders in the world,” Sakamoto wrote.

In an editorial, the newspaper O Globo stated there was little question Bolsonaro bore duty for what was nonetheless “an unfinished tragedy”. “What is most scary is that, according to WHO officials … Brazil still hasn’t reached the peak of the epidemic.”