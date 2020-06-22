Coronavirus live news: Bolsonaro silent as Brazil passes 50,000 deaths; Lisbon brings back lockdown restrictions | World news

13:19
Global tally of coronavirus instances passes 9m
The variety of confirmed instances of coronavirus world wide for the reason that outbreak started has handed 9 million, based on Johns Hopkins University.
The US-based analysis college, which retains a tally of official statistics, stated that to this point 9,003,042 instances had been reported. The United States is the world’s worst affected nation by case numbers, with practically 2.three million instances alone, adopted by Brazil with practically 1.1 million, then Russia, with practically 600,000.
According to knowledge collected by the World Health Organization, Sunday noticed the most important rise in instances to this point, with 183,020 new infections reported by well being authorities world wide in a single day.
The Americas is the world’s worst affected area, adopted by Europe, then the Eastern Mediterranean, based on WHO knowledge.
Updated
13:14
The vice-president of the European Central Bank, Luis de Guindos, has warned that the eurozone financial system could also be in for extra ache if measures geared toward containing the coronavirus outbreak are eased too quickly, Reuters studies.
“There are substantial downside risks, in particular if the easing of containment measures turns out to be premature or their impact on productive capacity is more persistent,” De Guindos advised an occasion in Frankfurt on Monday, the primary he has attended in individual in a number of weeks.
But he added that the chance of the bloc’s financial disaster morphing right into a monetary disaster had “receded materially” since March.
Updated
13:03
French Guiana is battling a surge in Covid-19 instances, with the top of the French South American territory’s well being authority suggesting that infections are spreading from throughout the border with Brazil, Associated Press studies.
The R quantity, which signifies how many individuals will likely be contaminated on common by an contaminated individual, has climbed to 1.8, stated Clara de Bort, head of the regional well being authority. That suggests every contaminated individual is passing the virus on to almost two different folks on common.
Speaking on France-Info radio, De Bort stated French authorities have been contemplating reimposing motion restrictions on the territory’s 300,000 folks to convey the outbreak back underneath management.
The outbreak is anticipated to peak in July. “The peak still hasn’t been reached,” De Bort stated. “We fear that we’re only at the beginning of the upswing of the epidemic.”
She recommended it was not possible to cease the sickness crossing from Brazil: “The pressure from our immense neighbour and the 700 km (400 miles) of frontiers that we share is necessarily huge.”
Updated
12:48
Tom Phillips
Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has come underneath fireplace for failing to pay tribute to the greater than 50,000 residents who’ve misplaced their lives to Covid-19, writes Tom Phillips, the Guardian’s Latin America correspondent, in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil’s official dying toll – now the second highest on the planet – formally rose above 50,000 on Sunday. On Friday the variety of confirmed infections rose above a million, additionally the second highest whole after the US.
But based on the Brazilian media, Bolsonaro – who has repeatedly trivialized the pandemic – was silent in regards to the lifeless and their households between Friday and Monday.
“Despite the tragic milestones we have reached in the last few days, president Jair Bolsonaro has said nothing … about the victims or the fight against this illness,” the conservative Estado de São Paulo newspaper complained on Monday. “He has also been silent on social media.”
The newspaper stated that by ignoring the human toll of the pandemic, Bolsonaro’s authorities was attempting to cover the truth that Covid-19 had now claimed extra Brazilian lives than weapons did in the entire of 2019.
In a column, Leonardo Sakamoto, a left-wing commentator, attacked Bolsonaro’s “militant denialism”. “But you can’t say he didn’t fight. Bolsonaro has fought, bravely, in the name of coronavirus – and has become known as one of its staunchest defenders in the world,” Sakamoto wrote.
In an editorial, the newspaper O Globo stated there was little question Bolsonaro bore duty for what was nonetheless “an unfinished tragedy”. “What is most scary is that, according to WHO officials … Brazil still hasn’t reached the peak of the epidemic.”
Updated
12:33
Updated
12:25
Mexico opted for illness modelling as an alternative of Covid-19 testing and is now paying a steep value as it turns into the nation with the seventh highest dying toll on the planet, in accordance to this report for Canada’s Globe and Mail.
The dealing with of the pandemic can be taking a toll on the recognition of Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Updated
12:17
Britain got here near efficient insolvency on the onset of the coronavirus disaster as monetary markets plunged into turmoil, the governor of the Bank of England has stated.
Laying naked the size of the nationwide emergency on the early levels of the pandemic, Andrew Bailey stated the federal government would have struggled to finance the operating of the nation with out help from the central financial institution.
Asked in an interview with Sky News what would have occurred had the Bank not intervened, Bailey stated: “I feel the prospects would have been very unhealthy. It would have been very critical.
“I think we would have [had] a situation where, in the worst element, the government would have struggled to fund itself in the short run.”
Updated
12:02
Restrictions reimposed in Lisbon
Portugal’s prime minister, António Costa, has stated some coronavirus restrictions can be reimposed in Lisbon to assist management outbreaks.
Costa stated measures to be launched from Tuesday included a restriction on gatherings of greater than 10 folks and orders for cafes and outlets to shut at 8pm within the capital.
“Certain measures will be applied to the capital region,” the premier stated a press convention after assembly with mayors of a number of municipalities.
According to official knowledge compiled by native media, between 21 May and 21 June, Portugal recorded 9,221 new instances of Covid-19 with most instances detected within the Lisbon and Tagus Valley areas.
Costa had been tweeting just lately in regards to the reopening of Lisbon’s Teatro Nacional.
Updated
11:54
Many international locations which were profitable in tackling the coronavirus are encountering will increase in instances attributable to spiritual occasions and other people assembly in different susceptible settings such as expat gatherings, the World Health Organization’s Maria Van Kerkhove has advised the briefing.
“Any opportunity that the virus has to take hold, it will. It is really important that countries are in a position to rapidly detect these cases,” she stated.
Updated
11:45
WHO ‘open’ to speculation that Covid-19 was in Italy a lot earlier
Suggestions by Italian scientists that sewage water from two cities contained coronavirus traces in December, lengthy earlier than the nation’s first confirmed instances, are attention-grabbing, and it is very important stay open to any scientific findings, a WHO briefing has been advised.
There is all the time an opportunity that the virus was circulating in northern Italy earlier than anybody realised that it did, stated Dr Michael Ryan, government director on the World Health Organization’s well being emergencies programme.
What was not clear, he added, was to what extent the presence or the potential presence of the virus within the atmosphere earlier than its identified importation contributed to the illness’s amplification at a group stage.
Updated
11:39
South Korea continues to be “on track” with its illness management measures, a press briefing has been advised by Dr Michael Ryan, government director on the World Health Organization’s well being emergencies programme.
Ryan had been requested in regards to the scenario in South Korea, the place well being officers consider the nation goes by way of a second wave of infections.
South Korea demonstrated the significance of constant to take care of sturdy well being infrastructure and having a public that was engaged and “believe in science”, he added.
Updated
11:17
While the pandemic is now accelerating in Africa, assist organisations are warning that it poses a very extreme risk in South Sudan, the place practically half of the inhabitants was hungry earlier than the pandemic and the place years of civil battle and corruption have shattered infrastructure.
“It can be out of control at any time,” stated David Gai Zakayo, a physician with the help group Action Against Hunger advised the Associated Press news company.
“The groups we are treating are malnourished. My big worry is if the virus begins spreading to those groups we are treating, it will be a disaster.”
At South Sudan’s solely laboratory that assessments for the virus, the supervisor Simon Deng Nyichar stated the crew of 16 works as much as 16-hour days slogging by way of a backlog of greater than 5,000 assessments.
About 9,000 samples have been examined since early April, when the nation grew to become one of many final in Africa to verify a coronavirus case.
With supplies briefly provide, testing is essentially restricted to folks with signs of Covid-19. It can take weeks to obtain outcomes, creating distrust in communities and resentment towards contact tracers, the well being Ministry stated final week.
Updated
10:53
Craig Spencer, a physician who in 2014 grew to become the primary individual in New York to be recognized with Ebola and who has been frequently commenting on Covid-19, tweets his hope that the remainder of the US will study from town’s “missteps”.
Amanda Holpuch, reporting for the Guardian, has extra on the reopening in New York, the place she notes that the disaster has underlined inequalities, with black and brown communities experiencing larger dying charges than the white inhabitants.
Economic results have additionally hit these communities the toughest, leaving many to resolve whether or not to threat entry to medical health insurance and revenue, or their private well being, on Monday.
Infections are down in New York City, however between 200 and 400 folks have nonetheless been testing optimistic for the virus every day over the previous two weeks, based on metropolis knowledge.
At landmark shops, security measures will likely be in place such as giving employees temperature checks and placing plastic dividers at money registers. Saks Fifth Avenue plans to reopen on Wednesday with 100 new hand-sanitizer stations and escalator handrails outfitted with ultraviolet-light disinfection, amongst different modifications
Updated
10:32
After greater than 100 days of lockdown, New York City residents have been celebrating their progress in curbing the coronavirus pandemic by getting their first haircuts in months, procuring at long-closed shops, and eating at outside cafes.
Once the centre of the worldwide outbreak, New York City was the final area within the state to maneuver into Phase 2 of reopening with eating places and bars providing outside service and plenty of outlets reopening.
Barber outlets and hair salons welcomed prospects for the primary time since mid-March on Monday, Reuters studies.
Playgrounds have been additionally attributable to reopen in probably the most populous US metropolis. The pandemic has killed practically 120,000 Americans.
At the identical time, a dozen states within the south and south-west reported report will increase in new coronavirus instances, and infrequently report will increase in hospitalisations as effectively, a metric not affected by extra testing.
The variety of new instances rose by a report final week in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, collectively house to a few third of the US inhabitants. Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming additionally skilled report spikes in instances.
Updated
10:27
As Sweden debates the rights and wrongs of its a lot scrutinised “light touch” method to the pandemic, locals are considerably bewildered by the worldwide consideration, reports the FT’s Nordic correspondent, Richard Milne.
Speaking to locals on the streets of Sweden’s second largest metropolis, Gothenburg, he studies that there’s a widespread feeling that Sweden’s determination to maintain colleges open for youngsters as much as the age of 16 was nonetheless smart, but additionally that the nation has failed to guard its most susceptible in care properties.
But a “stubbornly high” dying toll – 102 new deaths have been introduced on Wednesday – is a vital think about why all strands of the Swedish method is up for dialogue. A debate about whether or not the technique has been proper or flawed is simply beginning contained in the nation.
Updated
09:56
Walt Disney Co will reopen its Disneyland Paris theme park in phases from 15 July, days after it plans to open its parks within the US, the corporate stated on Monday.
It expects to reopen Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club lodge and Disney Village, based on Natacha Rafalski, the president of Disneyland Paris.
Updated
09:33
A paper on Vietnam’s success in suppressing Covid-19 utilizing strict quarantining and widespread testing has been penned by specialists together with Vietnamese officers and workers from Oxford University’s scientific analysis unit in Ho Chi Minh City.
They listing classes that are relevant to different states, together with:
- Investment in public well being infrastructure.
- Early motion, together with border closures.
- Thorough contact tracing.
- Quarantines primarily based on attainable publicity, relatively than signs solely.
- Clear communication with a constant narrative.
- A powerful whole-of-society method partaking multi sectorial stakeholders.
Updated
09:14
French film followers ventured back into cinemas right this moment for the primary time for the reason that Covid-19 lockdown, helped by a brand new security characteristic: Minions positioned at intervals within the seats to make sure social distancing is noticed.
Stuffed toy variations of the yellow, pill-shaped characters have been deployed on the MK2 cinema within the south of Paris for a exhibiting of the 2015 film “Minions”, a by-product from the Despicable Me franchise that made them well-known.
The Minions, dressed of their trademark goggles and dungarees, have been positioned strategically across the auditorium to implement a rule that viewers go away not less than one place free between them and their neighbours.
The reopening of cinemas throughout France on Monday was a part of a phased rest of the lockdown measures that have been imposed in March to curb the unfold of COVID-19.
Nathanael Karmitz, chairman of the MK2 cinema chain, stated the numbers exhibiting up for matinee screenings on Monday confirmed how a lot the French public had missed going to the films.
They love cinema. It’s a lot much less dangerous spending two hours in a cinema than travelling on public transport or taking a prepare.
Updated
