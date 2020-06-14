Coronavirus live news: Beijing enters ‘extraordinary period’ as it races to contain new Covid-19 outbreak | World news

19:31
Summary
Hello and welcome to today’s live global coverage of the coronavirus pandemic with me, Helen Sullivan.
If you have questions, comments, tips or news from your own part of the world, get in touch on Twitter @helenrsullivan or via email: [email protected]
After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded a large number of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns in regards to a resurgence of the disease.
The capital is taking steps to decide to try to halt the outbreak including ramping up testing. On Sunday night Beijing ordered all companies to supervise 14-day home quarantine for employees who have visited the Xinfadi market or been in connection with anyone who has done so.
“Beijing has entered an extraordinary period,” city spokesman Xu Hejian told a news conference on Sunday. The market was closed before dawn on Saturday and the district containing the market put itself on a “wartime” footing.
We’ll have the latest on that story throughout the day. Here are the other key developments from the previous couple of hours:
- Cases world wide near 7.9 million. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which relies on official government figures, there have been 431,543
known coronavirus deaths worldwide since the start of pandemic. The number of confirmed cases stands at 7,854,514.
- Brazil has registered a further 612 deaths, taking the country’s death toll to 43,332, Reuters reports. The health ministry announced 17,110 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total to 867,624.
- Chilean copper miners’ unions have demanded a re-evaluation of the operational continuity plans of the country’s biggest mines during what they said was an “alarming” escalation in coronavirus cases among workers.
- Veteran Congolese politician Pierre Lumbi, once an advisor to former president Joseph Kabila and a number one opposition figure, has died from the coronavirus, Reuters is reporting.
- France has reported nine new coronavirus deaths taking the sum total to 29,407 and marking the fifth day with under 30 fatalities, Reuters reports.
- England’s coronavirus lockdown should not be further lifted before the government’s contact-tracing system has proven to be “robust and effective”, the World Health Organization has said after widespread criticism of the first link between the new tracking operation.
- French president Emmanuel Macron has said that most of France will transfer to the ‘green zone’ regarding coronavirus risks from Monday. Gatherings will remain tightly controlled but restaurants will reopen in the Paris region.
- The quantity of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 1,562 within the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday, almost double the level to which they had fallen in early June when Ankara lifted travel restrictions and reopened facilities.
- Egypt will reopen all its airports on 1 July, the civil aviation minister said on Sunday, after suspending regular international flights in March.