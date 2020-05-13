Coronavirus live news and updates from around the world

CTV Network

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated arrangements proceed in between his federal government and the Trump management concerning whether to maintain the boundary near to excessive web traffic. The common boundary contract is readied to run out May 21.

“We are a good week away from the expiry of the current phase of our border restrictions with the United States. Conversations are ongoing, are constructive, are productive. I won’t make any announcements today, but I can say that things are going well and we’re confident about being able to continue to keep Canadians safe,” Trudeau stated Wednesday.

The contract as it stands prohibits any kind of excessive traveling, although industrial web traffic proceeds. Canadian service teams state the boundary has actually been working well, permitting a considerable circulation of crucial and industrial items to go across the boundary in both instructions.

Trudeau on Tuesday stated that also when some boundary constraints are raised, Canada might require some “stronger measures” at the boundary to protect public wellness. Canadian public wellness authorities are considering boosted testing, consisting of temperature level checks and case history assessments for tourists being available in from the United States, consisting of those getting to land boundaries.

“Different countries are facing different challenges and as we manage the spread of Covid-19 we want make sure that we’re not becoming vulnerable from travelers arriving from elsewhere, that’s why we made strong moves to secure, to close our borders including to American travelers at this time,” Trudeau statedWednesday

Canada’s leading medical professional likewise stated Tuesday that alleviating any kind of boundary closures need to wage “extreme caution.”

“Of course, the United States being one country that still has cases and is still trying to manage outbreaks, they present a risk to Canada from that perspective,”Dr Theresa Tam, Canada’s primary public wellness police officer statedTuesday