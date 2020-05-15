Coronavirus live Australia: pubs reopen in some states as restrictions eased in NSW, Queensland and Victoria – latest news | Australia news

Nauruan residents, like various other international nationals in the area, can access immediate or important clinical therapy in Australia (consisting of clinical emptyings) on a situation by situation basis, with the contract of appropriate Commonwealth and state and region firms. In the context of COVID-19 traveling restrictions, Australia has actually encouraged Nauru that existing plans would certainly remain to be honoured. This will certainly be done in rigorous conformity with clinical and quarantine procedures to make certain the health and wellness and security of Nauruans and Australians.