Coronavirus: Linfield handed Champions League walkover after FC Drita positive tests | Football News





The choice was made in accordance with UEFA’s Return to Play procedure

Linfield have actually been handed a walkover in their Champions League initial round tie after challengers FC Drita returned 2 positive coronavirus tests.

Tuesday’s match was cancelled simply hours prior to it was set to happen in Nyon, Switzerland, after 2 gamers from the Kosovan side checked positive for coronavirus.

UEFA at first held off the tie, however have actually considering that granted Linfield a 3-0 win for the match with the entire FC Drita team took into quarantine.

“In view of the whole team of FC Drita being put into quarantine after a second player of this team had tested positive for Covid-19, the UEFA Champions League preliminary round match could not be played,” a UEFA declaration checked out.

“Given the immediate …