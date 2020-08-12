Coronavirus: Linfield handed Champions League walkover after FC Drita positive tests | Football News

The Northern Irish champions was because of face FC Drita on Tuesday however the match was cancelled simply a couple of hours prior to kick-off
Linfield have actually been handed a walkover in their Champions League initial round tie after challengers FC Drita returned 2 positive coronavirus tests.
Tuesday’s match was cancelled simply hours prior to it was set to happen in Nyon, Switzerland, after 2 gamers from the Kosovan side checked positive for coronavirus.
UEFA at first held off the tie, however have actually considering that granted Linfield a 3-0 win for the match with the entire FC Drita team took into quarantine.
“In view of the whole team of FC Drita being put into quarantine after a second player of this team had tested positive for Covid-19, the UEFA Champions League preliminary round match could not be played,” a UEFA declaration checked out.
“Given the immediate …