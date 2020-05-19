Coronavirus leads to food industry crisis in Europe

Across Europe, a lot of the food as well as farming industry has actually been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Half of the anglers in the Netherlands have actually quit heading out to sea. That’s due to the fact that the rate of fresh fish has actually plunged due to an absence of need.

In France, 150,000 tonnes of premium quality cheese went off recently, due to the fact that farmers can not offer it.

And a lot of the storage facilities that save fresh food throughout Europe are currently getting to capability.

BBC Europe reporter Gavin Lee has a look at the effect.

Producers: Kostas Kallergis, Sira Thierij

Researcher: Eve Webster

Filming: Maarten Lernout, Pol Reygaerts