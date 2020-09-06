Coronavirus latest: Victoria unveils gradual roadmap to reopening its economy

France’s economic contraction has been amplified by the way the country measured the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on its vast public sector, according to economists and statisticians. The effect explains its underperformance compared with Germany and makes it likely to outperform in the third quarter.

The UK needs to a successor to its furlough scheme to protect jobs, according to CBI boss Carolyn Fairbairn, who warned that a large number of redundancies were expected this month as companies prepare for wage support to end in October. Dame Carolyn also cautioned against raising corporate taxes.

From virtual watch boutiques to trying out jewellery using augmented reality, ecommerce solutions deployed during lockdown are set to stay after the pandemic, the Financial Times’s latest Watches and Jewellery special report reveals. Auction houses broke their own records by switching to online bidding.

After becoming the first city to be subject to a local lockdown following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the city of Leicester was also the first to open schools last week. Gulbanu Kader, headteacher at Rushey Mead Academy, described the preparation for reopening as a “rollercoaster ride”.

