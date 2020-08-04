Coronavirus latest: US reports fewer than 50,000 new cases as infections slow

US reports fewer than 50,000 new cases for 2nd straight day

Peter Wells in New York

The coronavirus break out that required parts of the US to reverse financial resuming strategies has actually revealed indications of dissipating, with the nation reporting fewer than 50,000 cases for the 2nd day running.

The most current figures, as well as more minimal everyday boosts in deaths, showed up as Donald Trump stated at his routine coronavirus rundown there was “significant progress” in hotspot states such as California, Florida, Texas andArizona

A more 49,561 individuals checked favorable for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to Covid Tracking Project information, up from 48,694 onSunday

Fatalities increased by 519, from 515 on Sunday, however follow a stretch where the nation included more than 1,000 deaths everyday 11 times in 12 days.

Figures on Monday tend to be lower than other days of the week owing to hold-ups in reporting over the weekend.

California (5,739) reported fewer than 6,000 new cases for the very first time because July 6, while Florida (4,752) reported fewer than 5,000 for the very first time because June23 Arizona (1,030) and Georgia (2,258) had their tiniest one-day boosts in about a month.

