Coronavirus latest: US records smallest daily rise in new cases since June

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s former prime minister, has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at his home in Arcore, his staff said in a statement. Mr Berlusconi, 83, a media mogul who served as prime minister of Italy in four governments from 1994 to 2011, will continue to work from his residence, a statement said.

US state governors have been urged to speed up authorisations for new vaccine distribution centres, as the government pushes ahead with plans to get a vaccine ready before the presidential election. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asked governors to waive requirements that might slow down the facilities.

A Somalian man living next to an overcrowded refugee camp on Lesbos has tested positive for coronavirus in the first confirmed case recorded at the facility, the Greek public health organisation said on Wednesday. The 40-year-old was granted official refugee status by asylum authorities in Athens, but returned to Lesbos and pitched a tent in an olive grove.

More than 1,000 jobs at London’s Heathrow airport are at risk after the airport entered into a formal consultation process with trade unions over lay-offs. The airport said it was acting after an “unprecedented drop” in demand for flights….