Coronavirus latest: US death toll jumps by more than 1,000 for third day running

Ohio governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, just hours before a planned meeting in Cleveland with Donald Trump. Mr DeWine, 73, took a Covid-19 test “as part of the standard protocol” to greet the president.

The Texas coronavirus death toll jumped by more than 300, handing the Lone Star state one of its biggest daily increases in fatalities on record. A further 306 people died, the state’s health department revealed, up from 236 on Wednesday.

A surge in Uber’s food delivery business was unable to counteract a 75 per drop in global ride-sharing, dragging the company’s overall revenues down 29 per cent as it continues to count the cost of the coronavirus crisis.

US stocks marched higher on Thursday amid hopes for further fiscal stimulus and after data showed fewer Americans than expected applied for unemployment aid for the first time. The S&P 500 was up 0.6 per cent to notch its fifth consecutive day of gains and move closer to record levels.

The US has lifted its level-four travel advisory for international travel that has advised American citizens since March to avoid travelling overseas owing to the global spread of coronavirus.

Pakistan on Thursday announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants, parks…