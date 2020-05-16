Coronavirus latest updates as the Bundesliga returns in Germany

Port Vale chair and co-owner Carol Shanahan believes she was performing in “the greater good” after voting to finish the Sky Bet League Two season, regardless of her facet being some extent and a spot adrift of the play-offs.

The English Football League confirmed on Friday that fourth-tier outfits had “unanimously indicated a preferred direction of travel to curtail the campaign” as effectively as agreeing to a framework which might resolve the standings, whereas League One golf equipment failed to succeed in an settlement.

The remaining League Two desk might subsequently be selected an unweighted points-per-game system and Port Vale would end eighth, exterior the play-offs.

Shanahan, although, thinks voting by way of the proposal was a essential measure after contemplating the return-to-play protocols and hooked up prices of resuming the marketing campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.