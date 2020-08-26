Coronavirus latest: Texas, California and Florida report upticks in new cases

The United States justice department has actually asked for Covid -19 information from 4 states as it thinks about civil liberties examinations into the deaths of assisted living home homeowners. The department stated it was asking for the information from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, mentioning orders in those states that needed retirement home to confess coronavirus-infected clients.

Italy on Wednesday reported its most significant one-day boosts in coronavirus cases in more than 3 months as Europe competes with a sharp uptick in infections. The nation reported 1,367 new cases up from 878 the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 262,540. The nation’s death toll has actually reached 35,458. Italy is among a number of nations in Europe with an increase in infections as holidaymakers return house.

Coronavirus will sap more than ₤ 20bn from Britain’s travel market while the UK quarantine policy leaves London at threat of surrendering its position as a worldwide center for tourist and company, a market group has actually alerted. Spending by worldwide tourists is anticipated to plunge 78 percent, or ₤ 22bn, this year, the World Travel & Tourism Council stated.

Inflation rose in Lebanon throughout July, with its customer cost index soaring 112 percent compared to 2019. The expense of durable goods is being increased by the …