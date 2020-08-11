Coronavirus latest: Texas becomes third US state to pass 500,000 cases

Corporate news you may have missed out on …

Losses at UK fintech Revolut tripled in 2019 as increasing personnel expenses more than balanced out earnings development, however the business stated it was on track to break even this year in spite of the effect of coronavirus. Revolut reported a pre-tax loss of ₤107 m, more than triple the ₤33 m loss in 2018, driven mostly by a huge hiring spree. Staff numbers increased from 633 to 2,261

For the April to June quarter, SoftBank reported a net earnings of ¥ 1.25 tn ($12 bn) compared to a bottom line of ¥ 1.4 tn in the previous quarter. That was above experts’ projections for a net earnings of ¥750 bn, according to S&P Global MarketIntelligence Founder Masayoshi Son has actually vowed that SoftBank will stay in “crisis mode” in spite of the quarterly earnings.

InterContinental Hotels Group, the owner of the Holiday Inn brand name, stated that it had actually signed offers for approximately one brand-new hotel a day in 2020 in spite of falling to a loss due to coronavirus. Revenues in the 6 months to completion of June were $1.25 bn, down 45 percent from the very same duration in 2015, while the group dropped to a pre-tax loss of $275 m.

US grocery group Kroger is to double the variety of items readily available to customers through online shipment, shooting another shot in the fight for e-commerce supremacy. The …