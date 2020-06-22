Coronavirus latest news: UK records 15 deaths in lowest daily increase since mid-March

About 158 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at a chicken processing plant in North Wales, health authorities said.

Production was stopped at the 2 Sisters factory in Llangefni, Anglesey, on Thursday following the outbreak was declared and staff told to self-isolate for two weeks.

Public Health Wales said it recorded an increase of 83 confirmed positive cases identified over the 24 hours to 3pm on Sunday, bringing the total amount of infections to 158.

Dr Christopher Johnson, consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, said: “Since we commenced targeted testing last Thursday, over 400 members of staff have provided samples so far. Testing of employees continues, and it is likely that some additional cases will be identified in the coming days.”

It comes amid concerns over how coronavirus outbreaks are announced, with another cluster at the Kober meat processing plant in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, confirmed by owner Asda on Friday.

On Thursday, the 2 Sisters Food Group announced it was “doing the right thing” and would cease focus on site for 14 days with immediate effect.

Production at the factory, where 560 individuals are employed, will soon be transferred to other company locations until July 2.

The 2 Sisters Food Group is one of the largest food producers in the UK, with brands including Fox’s Biscuits and Holland’s Pies.

The Llangefni site doesn’t supply retail or branded food service customers, the business said.

Also on Thursday, in Wrexham, North Wales, 38 staff at the Rowan Foods factory tested positive for the herpes virus, though bosses said the cases showed an increase in the locality rather than spread within the site.

Revealed: why meat processing plants would be the ideal incubator of coronavirus