Coronavirus latest news: PHE warned in February against discharges into care homes

Mexico City officials said on Friday that prosecutors are investigating several medical practioners who allegedly issued false death certificates for people who might have died of the coronavirus.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum so-called the medical practioners “were involved in charging for these services,” which are said to be free but can sometimes be lengthy and bureaucratic.

“They sold these certificates when they should not have,” Ms Sheinbaum said.

The scheme purportedly involved at least one city government employee and around 10 medical practioners, none of whom were city hospital employees, the mayor said.

There are also indications the medical practioners may have signed off reasons for death apart from Covid-19 for bodies that they had never seen or examined, though the reasons were unclear, officials said.