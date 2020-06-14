Coronavirus latest news: Only 20 per cent of shoppers expected to return to the high street

NHS hospitals may have devised their very own coronavirus tests but were “fearful of upsetting Public Health England,” a premier scientist has suggested.

The “obsession” with managing everything centrally and the NHS’s reluctance to devolve power to local trusts may have contributed to delays in tackling the virus and subsequent easing of lockdown measures, it is claimed.

Prof Tim Spector, a King’s College London epidemiologist who leads the Covid-19 symptom study app, told the Telegraph that regular testing in hospitals could and really should have been initiated much early in the day.

