Coronavirus latest news as scientists warn ‘too early to lift lockdown’

Three of the federal government’s scientific advisers on coronavirus have warned Covid-19 ”is spreading too quick to lift lockdown in England”, arguing the speed of an infection and variety of new instances stays too excessive, which two Sage members positioned at 8,000 per day.

With the brand new NHS check and hint system nonetheless “untested”, Professor John Edmunds accused ministers of taking a threat, saying “Westminster clearly made a decision that this is the sort of level of incidence that they’re willing to tolerate”, regardless of it being “significantly higher” than comparable European nations.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has urged chancellor Rishi Sunak not to finish the federal government’s furlough scheme in October, warning of “huge redundancies in the hospitality sector”, which he stated “almost undermines the point of having” the scheme within the first place.

Trump withdraws funding from WHO





