Coronavirus latest news and updates from around the world

Motorcyclists ride down Main Street throughout the 80 th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 7. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

As numerous countless motorbike lovers come down on the small city of Sturgis, South Dakota, for the 80 th Strugis Motorcycle Rally, a medical specialist has actually cautioned the mass event has the prospective to be a “super spreader event‘ that might result in a massive, local coronavirus break out.

“I’m less concerned with these folks just riding their bikes through the hills than I am about what happens at night, in bars and restaurants and hotels,” stated CNN medical expertDr JonathanReiner

“When you look at the video from Sturgis now there are very few people wearing masks,” he included.

Despite the United States having practically 5 million cases of Covid-19, the greatest in the world, the substantial motorbike rally is still going on as prepared. Last year more than 500,000 people participated in the yearly event, this year organizers approximate as numerous as 250,000 might appear, making it amongst the biggest events worldwide because the start of the pandemic.

At the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, a big camping site near to the occasion, the owner, Rod Woodruff, stated he’s not worried about the rally.

“Ride free, take risks. That’s our motto,” he stated. “That doesn’t mean you don’t calculate them. And these people calculate their risks every time they get on a motorcycle.”

South Dakota has actually taped 9,477 coronavirus cases and 146 deaths as …