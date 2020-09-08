Coronavirus latest: New US coronavirus cases drop below 30,000

India has overtaken Brazil for the grim status as the country with the world’s second-highest total number of confirmed coronavirus infections, after it detected a record 90,000-plus new cases on Saturday, and then again on Sunday.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have accused each other of politicising a Covid-19 vaccine, threatening to undermine public confidence in the inoculation.

German industrial production rose less than economists had expected in July, raising questions about whether the nascent recovery in the eurozone’s pandemic-stricken economy has run out of steam.

The UK has recorded almost 3,000 new cases of coronavirus for a second day, government figures showed, on a day the nation’s government warned young people to continue social distancing and overhauled its quarantine system.

Etihad’s chief executive has called for the introduction of health visas to certify passengers are safe to fly to help the airline industry recover from crisis.