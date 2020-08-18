Coronavirus latest: Hospital admission rates ease in US sunbelt states

News you may have missed out on …

Bolivia has actually taped its 100,000 th case of coronavirus and health authorities state the pandemic is not likely to peak up until September— a month prior to the nation holds governmental elections. The federal government stated on Monday that the overall variety of cases had actually increased to 100,344, with 4,058 deaths. Bolivia is taping about 1,400 brand-new cases a day typically.

The Nasdaq Composite signed up a fresh all-time high, and the S&P 500 inched closer to its own record with innovation shares beginning the week with strong gains. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 percent to about 3,382, bringing the benchmark index within 5 points of its closing high setin February The tech-heavy Nasdaq leapt 1 percent.

German market has actually invited a proposition by the nation’s financing minister, Olaf Scholz, to extend the duration that payments are made under the federal government’s short-time working plan. Germany runs a plan referred to as Kurzarbeit under which workers are paid when they are required to work less hours or quit working entirely since of a crisis.

Italy secured down on night life and home entertainment as worries increased that unwinded mindsets, specifically amongst youths, might result in a rise in Covid -19 cases. Nightclubs are closed and deal with masks needed at …