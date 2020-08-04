Coronavirus latest: California cases slow as Texas records surge in deaths

News you may have missed out on …

United States stocks increased for a 3rd day running, as financiers continued to determine better-than-expected business revenues versus alarming projections due to the fact that of the pandemic. The S&P 500 included 0.4 percent, led greater by energy. The tech-heavy Nasdaq likewise increased about 0.4 percent to a fresh record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.6 percent. Gold leapt above $2,000 for the very first time.

Ireland has actually obstructed the resuming of about 3,500 bars for a 2nd time due to the fact that of installing stress and anxiety that increasing infections might threaten strategies to resume schools later on this month. Schools shut in mid-March, days prior to the club sector closed with the loss of 50,000 tasks. Prime minister Miche ál Martin delayed the resuming next Monday of non-food bars by another 3 weeks.

Sotiris Tsiodras, Greece’s chief epidemiologist, has actually required “increased vigilance” after health authorities reported the greatest single-day number of cases considering that April 22, when the nation was under a rigorous lockdown. Authorities stated 121 verified cases were tape-recorded on Tuesday, consisting of clusters connected to a meat processing plant and a number of wedding party throughout northern Greece.

Germany has actually partly raised its travel caution for Turkey, enforced at the height of the pandemic. A.