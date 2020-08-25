Coronavirus latest: California caseload steadies as Florida and Texas post rises

United States stocks contributed to their all-time highs on Tuesday, as trade talks including United States and Chinese authorities alleviated financiers’ issues over increasing stress in between the world’s 2 biggest economies. The S&P 500 closed at a brand-new record high with a gain of 0.4 percent, its 4th successive everyday increase. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent.

Sales of freshly developed houses in the United States advanced in July at their quickest rate in 13 years, showing a rise in need after coronavirus shutdowns and as purchasers capitalise on record low home loan rates. New house sales climbed up 13.9 percent versus the previous month to 901,000 systems, the United States Census Bureau stated on Tuesday, notching the greatest mark because December 2006.

The head of England’s examinations regulator has actually stood down after the body was highly criticised for its handling of the secondary school results mess including both A-levels and GCSEs. Ofqual head Sally Collier will momentarily be changed by her predecessor Glenys Stacey, who will presume management till December.

Global trade rebounded in June as the easing of lockdown steps fuelled worldwide need, according to information launched onTuesday The volume of worldwide trade increased 7.6 percent in June compared to May, …