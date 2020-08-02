Coronavirus latest: Britons worry lockdown easing too quickly, poll finds

Victoria declares state of catastrophe as infections rise

Australia’s second-largest city is locked down tighter today after the state of Victoria stated a state of catastrophe, under which authorities are approved sweeping powers and some acts of parliament are briefly suspended.

On Sunday, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews revealed 671 more coronavirus cases, making an overall of 11,557 infections in the state of about 6.5 m individuals.

Of those, 598 are under examination without any recognized transmission cause.

Mr Andrews stated there were 760 “mystery cases” in the state. “We cannot trace back the source of the person’s infection, who they got it from, where or how,” he stated in a Sunday interview. “This mystery is our biggest challenge and a reason to move to a different set of rules.”

He stated an 8pm to 5am curfew would be troubled Melbourne and an adjacent town from Sunday night.

Police would be out in force, he stated. “This is all about limiting movement.”

On Sunday, authorities and defence force workers started foot patrols of the city, consisting of the popular Docklands location, imagined.

“With that lots of [mystery] cases you should presume you have a lot more. We needs to err on the side of care and go even more and go …