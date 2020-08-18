Coronavirus latest: Australia targets rising youth cases in new ad blitz

News you may have missed out on

Wall Street’s benchmark stock index struck an all-time high on Tuesday, having actually rallied more than 50 percent from the darkest days of the coronavirus crisis, regardless of consistent financier anxiousness about the United States economy. The S&P 500 index touched an intraday high of 3,395, eclipsing its February record. It likewise set a closing record of 3,389.77.

France’s leading expert football league has actually delayed Friday’s opening match of the season after Olympique de Marseille reported 4 Covid -19 cases amongst its gamers. Its match versus Saint- Étienne, delayed up until mid-September, is the current occasion to fall nasty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic is far from being tamed, the deputy head of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund stated onTuesday “It doesn’t seem to be under control in any shape or form,” stated Trond Grande, deputy president of Norges Bank Investment Management, which handles Norway’s $1tn oil fund.

The sharp fall in oil costs and coronavirus-related lockdowns practically eliminated pre-tax revenues at Wood, the energy services group, in the very first half of the year. The Aberdeen- based business eked out a pre-tax revenue of simply $900,000 for the 6 months to June 30, below $62.2 m a year previously.

