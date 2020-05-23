Coronavirus latest: at a glance | Coronavirus outbreak

Key developments within the world coronavirus outbreak in the present day embody:

Covid-19 ‘taking a different path in Africa’, says WHO

The World Health Organization’s Africa workplace has stated it now appears clear the coronavirus pandemic “appears to be taking a different pathway in Africa”, after it took 14 weeks for the continent to achieve 100,000 instances.

The company stated: “Case numbers have not grown at the same exponential rate as in other regions and so far Africa has not experienced the high mortality seen in some parts of the world.” On Saturday, the 54 international locations of the African Union reported a complete of 103,933 instances of coronavirus and three,183 deaths from Covid-19, whereas 41,473 folks have recovered.

France declares reciprocal quarantine for UK guests

France has introduced it’ll herald a reciprocal 14-day quarantine for all guests from the UK on the identical day the UK imposes quarantine on all these coming into the nation from overseas.

However, not like in Britain the place the rule will come into impact on 8 June, guests will likely be requested to voluntarily self-quarantine at residence. The French measure seems to be a tit-for-tat political transfer after the UK quarantine resolution was introduced with none obvious session.

China stories first day with no new instances within the mainland

China has recorded no new confirmed instances for the primary time because the outbreak started. Beijing’s National Health Commission stated on Saturday there have been solely two suspected instances in mainland China: in Shanghai and within the north-eastern Jilin province. New asymptomatic instances fell to 28 from 35 a day earlier, it stated.

Confirmed instances within the mainland stay at 82,971, and the loss of life toll at 4,634. The world toll stands at greater than 5.2m instances and 338,000 deaths.

UK authorities accused of overlaying up adviser’s lockdown breach

Downing Street is going through accusations of a cover-up over the prime minister’s chief adviser’s 264-mile journey at the peak of the nationwide lockdown. It comes amid stories that No 10 knew he made the journey to Durham, a northern metropolis, after creating coronavirus signs.

Opposition events have known as on Boris Johnson to sack Dominic Cummings over the obvious lockdown breach, which was revealed in an investigation by the Guardian and the Mirror.

Car rental firm Hertz recordsdata for chapter safety

The 102-year-old agency has filed for chapter safety within the US after its enterprise all however vanished throughout the pandemic.

Hertz stated in a US courtroom submitting on Friday it had voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 reorganisation. Its worldwide working areas together with Europe, Australia and New Zealand weren’t included within the proceedings.