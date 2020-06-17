All health and care workers should be tested for coronavirus once a week “as an urgent priority” to minimise the spread of the herpes virus, Labour’s shadow health minister has said.

Healthcare workers with symptoms of the herpes virus have consistently been given priority use of testing for Covid-19, that has claimed the lives in excess of 42,000 people over the UK.

However with case numbers declining Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathon has called for all staff to be tested on a weekly basis – not only those who are symptomatic.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

“Regular testing of all NHS staff must now be an urgent priority,” Mr Ashworth said.

“Weekly testing of all healthcare workers reduces the spread of the virus and helps protect NHS staff and patients.

Read more

Eventually resetting the NHS to carry on treating Covid and non-Covid patients will have to just take priority.

“This should include putting in place infection control measures to make sure patients can continue to safely receive their care, and routine testing of all staff should be a part of this.”

Meanwhile the party’s shadow social care minister Liz Kendall has called for similar measures to be considered by government for those in nursing homes.

In a letter to the health secretary Matt Hancock, she wrote: “Testing for all care workers, atlanta divorce attorneys setting, must become routine with rapid results. So far, the Government’s stated goal has been to offer all care homes studies done by 6th June.

“However, studies suggest weekly testing of care staff, even when they don’t have symptoms, could help bring transmission rates down. We know that many people who contract the virus are asymptomatic, so regular testing should be implemented to ensure we track, trace and isolate every positive case.”





It employs Professor Derek Alderson, president of the Royal College of Surgeons, said it might be “pragmatic” for staff to be tested “about twice weekly” allowing for false negatives.

The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox

“It’s absolutely essential to regain public confidence that we are able to test our staff regularly,” he told the House of Commons’ health and social care select committee on Tuesday .

Meanwhile a study published in April by Imperial College London concluded that weekly Covid-19 testing in healthcare and care home staff could reduce spread of the disease.

The study found that if healthcare workers were given weekly PCR or point-of-care tests for disease, this would reduce their contribution to transmission by 25-33 per cent, together with reductions attained by self-isolation following symptoms.

Additional reporting by PA.