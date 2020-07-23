Coronavirus kills Florida girl, 9, youngest to die of COVID-19 in state

FDA COMMISSIONER ON FLU SEASON AMID CORONAVIRUS: ‘WE NEED TO BE PREPARED’

The 9-year-old is the fourth minor in the Sunshine State to die after contracting the novel virus. Two 11-year-old children, one 16-year-old and one 17-year-old have also died in the state, per WFLA.

It’s not currently clear if the girl suffered from underlying health conditions.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on Thursday.

To date, Florida has reported nearly 390,000 cases of the novel virus and more than 5,500 deaths. Recent state estimates show that more than 23,000 minors 17 years of age and younger in the state have contracted the novel virus.