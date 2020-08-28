Coronavirus kills 8, infects over 350 at California poultry plant now told to shut down

A significant poultry manufacturer– purchased shut down by regional authorities in California in the wake of a lethal coronavirus break out– on Friday stated its treatments ought to suffice to secure staff members.

At least 358 employees at the Foster Farms plant in Livingston have actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus– and 8 have actually passed away– triggering the Merced County Department of Health to order it temporarily closed, authorities stated.

In a declaration Friday, Foster Farms validated that 8 of its employees had actually passed away from COVID-19, however suggested those staff members might have been contaminated outside the plant.

“It is important to recognize that the increase in positives at the Livingston complex occurred subsequent to the dramatic increases in Merced County,” the business stated in a declaration.

“Foster Farms’ comprehensive set of COVID-19 mitigations, promptly implemented following CDC guidance, can protect employees while they are on our premises, but we cannot fully protect them when they are exposed in the greater community.”

The business stated of the 8 casualties: “We share the grief of their families and loved ones.”

The county health department provided a declaration Thursday, informing the Foster Farms plant in Livingston — in the heart of California’s Central Valley, about 115 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco– to close.

“Due to the variety of deaths and a requirement to rapidly test both irreversible and momentary staff members at the Foster Farms Livingston Facility, the Merced County …