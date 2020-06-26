Coronavirus killed TWICE as many factory workers and security guards as doctors and nurses

Advertisement

Men working in factories or as security guards were being killed by coronavirus at more than twice the rate of healthcare staff through the height of the crisis in Britain, shock official data shows.

Factory staff died at a rate of 73 per 100,000 men between March 9 – very nearly a fourteen days before lockdown – and May 25, followed by men working as bouncers or security (72 per 100,000).

Office for National Statistics figures released today show that male nurses and doctors – who were treating the sickest Covid-19 patients, many without proper protective gear – died at a level of 30 per 100,000 men.

The ONS says its data does not prove these jobs are more dangerous than in health and social care because the report did not look at what ethnicity the victims were, or when they came from a deprived area.

But factory workers have been working throughout the crisis to keep the world fed all through lockdown, and are one of the most likely to have been interacting with others if the disease was spreading at its fastest.

Security guards needed to be deployed to supermarkets at the very start of the outbreak to be sure social distancing was followed inside shops and in outdoor queues.

Data shows the illness is also killing male taxi drivers (65), chefs (56.8), busmen (44.2) and shop assistants (34.2) at a higher rate than normal (19.1).

These workers are also working through the epidemic or were one of the primary to be sent back to work when lockdown was loosened in May.

They were at a significantly higher risk than men in ‘professional’ vocations, who had the lowest death rate, at 11.1 per 100,000. This is largely regarded as because they continue steadily to work home and avoid contact with the others.

Ben Humberstone, head of health analysis and life events at ONS, said the analysis does not prove conclusively that different jobs carry higher risks of catching and dying from coronavirus.

The report adjusted for age, although not for other factors such as ethnic group and place of residence. It also did not aspect in the job of other members of the family in family members, which could increase exposure to members of exactly the same home.

Mr Humberstone added: ‘There are a lot of complex things playing out during the pandemic and the danger of death involving COVID-19 is influenced by a selection of factors like the job somebody does, but in addition age, ethnicity and underlying health conditions.

‘We also know that people living in the absolute most deprived local areas, and those residing in urban areas such as London, have been found to have the highest rates of death involving COVID-19.

‘Today’s analysis shows that jobs involving close proximity with others, and those where there is regular exposure to infection, have some of the highest rates of death from COVID-19.

‘However, our findings do not prove conclusively that the observed rates of death involving COVID-19 are necessarily brought on by differences in occupational exposure.’

The ONS highlighted 17 jobs that drove up the possibility of dying from coronavirus in males and found 11 of these have statistically higher proportions of workers from Black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) backgrounds.

For women, four specific vocations had raised rates of death, including Government admin workers, at 23.4 deaths per 100,000, care home workers (19.1), sales assistants (15.7) and healthcare staff (15.3).