Coronavirus: Kenyan schools to remain closed until 2021

All schools in Kenya will remain closed until next January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Final year exams, frequently taken in October and November, have also been cancelled.

Education Minister George Magoha said students would repeat a year as schools had closed in mid-March, 3 months after the school calendar had begun.

But colleges and universities are to reopen in September if they follow strict directions.

The East African country has confirmed more than 8,000 cases of coronavirus with at the very least 164 deaths – and there has been a current surge in new infections.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a phased reopening of the country, such as the lifting of travel restrictions in the main cities of Nairobi and Mombasa.

However, that he did extend a nationwide overnight curfew – from 21:00 to 04:00 local time – for another 30 days.

Kenya’s academic year runs from January to November.

“The 2020 school calendar year will be considered lost due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Mr Magoha said.

This would apply to public and private schools, that he said.

The government-run Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development has been providing school programmes via the radio, tv and on the web since students stopped going to classes in March.

But though some have been able to cover the syllabus using these resources, there are lots of others who don’t have access to the technology.

Mr Magoha said his ministry would explore how to make online learning accessible to all pupils.