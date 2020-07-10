Coronavirus: Kazakhstan denies ‘unknown pneumonia’ outbreak

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Queues at a pharmacy in Almaty. The nation has formally recorded 264 virus deaths





Kazakhstan has denied a report printed by Chinese officers alleging that the nation is experiencing an outbreak of an “unknown pneumonia”.

The Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan on Thursday warned its residents within the nation that the “pneumonia” was probably deadlier than Covid-19.

The well being ministry of Kazakhstan mentioned on Friday the report was “not true”.

Kazakhstan just lately re-imposed a nationwide lockdown following an increase in coronavirus circumstances.

According to Kazakhstan’s well being ministry, the nation had seen about 55,000 circumstances and 264 deaths by 10 July.

Kazakhstan and different Central Asian international locations have additionally confronted accusations they’re underreporting vital second waves of coronavirus infections by classifying many as pneumonia.

On Friday the World Health Organization mentioned the pneumonia reported in Kazakhstan was “on its radar” and might be Covid-19.

“The upward trajectory of COVID-19 in the country would suggest that many of these cases are in fact undiagnosed cases of COVID-19,” mentioned Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies programme.

The assertion printed by the Chinese embassy on Thursday mentioned 1,772 individuals had died within the first half of 2020 and “628 in June alone” from the reported pneumonia outbreak.

It mentioned the outbreak had taken maintain in three provincial cities – Atyrau, Aktobe and Shymkent – and that Chinese nationals had been amongst those that had died.

In an announcement printed on Friday, Kazakhstan’s well being ministry acknowledged the presence of “viral pneumonias of unspecified etiology” however mentioned the warning issued by the Chinese embassy did “not correspond to reality”.

The ministry acknowledged that it had labeled as pneumonia circumstances the place coronavirus signs had been current however the sufferers examined detrimental, arguing that the follow fell in keeping with World Health Organization (WHO) pointers.

Health Minister Aleksey Tsoy advised a press briefing on Thursday that pneumonia fatalities had risen from 1,172 within the first six months of 2019 to 1,780 throughout the identical interval this yr. And the variety of registered pneumonia circumstances elevated by 50%, he mentioned.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Kazakhstan just lately reimposed nationwide lockdown measures





Medical practitioners and members of the family of victims in Kazakhstan advised the BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov they believed the elevated numbers of pneumonia circumstances had been related to the coronavirus however had been going undetected due to low-quality testing or no testing in any respect.

Venera Zhanalina, whose father died three days after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus-like signs, advised the BBC: “In the death certificate, it said pneumonia as the cause. But we don’t even know if they tested him on coronavirus.”

Aida Jexen, 38, mentioned she had fallen sick on the finish of June, testing optimistic for coronavirus. But every week later, when she was receiving remedy at a hospital and took a check once more, it was detrimental – resulting in a analysis of pneumonia.

“I asked doctors what was the reason, they said that during the first days they took a nasal swab and the virus was still there,” she mentioned.

“Later it went down in my lungs and in order to detect it, they needed to take sputum samples. But they don’t do sputum sampling as they don’t want to be bothered with it.”

A medical employee who requested to stay nameless advised the BBC that her coronavirus checks had come out detrimental twice. Yet she had introduced a number of signs of coronavirus and her pc tomography had proven clear indicators of the virus.

Because her checks had been detrimental she was identified with pneumonia.

“They do it [to lower the total coronavirus figures] because they don’t want to be in the first place for this disease,” she mentioned. “It’s much easier to change statistics than to fight coronavirus.”

But in an announcement issued to the the AFP information company on Friday, the WHO mentioned Kazakhstan was classifying pneumonia circumstances in response to the organisation’s codes.

“This suggests [the pneumonia cases] do not classify as emerging unknown disease. We are in the process of verifying with the ministry the Covid-19 confirmed cases,” the WHO assertion mentioned.

The WHO web site refers to at least one such code “U07.2 COVID-19, virus not identified”. This code is used when there may be “clinical or epidemiological diagnosis of Covid-19 [but] where laboratory confirmation is inconclusive or not available.”