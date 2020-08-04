Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung could be in hot water

The 50- year-old administrator was seen parting with his good friends at a personal home in spite of lockdown guidelines

Kaizer Chiefs football supervisor Bobby Motaung appears to have actually landed himself in hot water for presumably breaking the lockdown guidelines.

Videos of Motaung in addition to his good friends emerged on social networks this previous weekend where the Amakhosi administrator was seen partying at a personal home.

As things stand, it’s uncertain if the home in concern comes from Motaung or somebody else, although according to the guidelines as revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the country on July 12, household gos to and other social gos to are restricted.

It is for this factor that Motaung might discover himself needing to describe his actions prior to the police.

Lockdown is for bad individuals. Bo Bobby bachelor’s degree bethile di celebration. pic.twitter.com/vbOye9bbjU — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj)July 30, 2020

This was validated by Deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Mafu at the Relief Fund interview in Tshwane onMonday

“If you break the law, whether you are Bobby or whoever, the law must take its course,” statedMafu “It is now an issue of the law enforcement.”

Interestingly, all individuals who appeared in the videos shared on social networks and were at the celebration were not using masks …