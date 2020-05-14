Coronavirus: Josh Frydenberg’s coughing fit in parliament

Australia’s Federal Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, was hit with a coughing fit whereas making an attempt to provide an replace on the economic system in parliament in Canberra. The coughing, which started 15 minutes right into a 30 minute speech, prompted the politician to briefly lose his voice.

A joke in regards to the speech being too lengthy prompted laughs from the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who was sitting subsequent to the treasurer.

Josh Frydenberg was examined for Covid-19 however stated the consequence got here again adverse.