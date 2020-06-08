Image copyright

John Magufuli praised worshippers for maybe not wearing masks and gloves





Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has declared the country “coronavirus-free” thanks to prayers by citizens.

“The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God,” Mr Magufuli told worshippers in a church in the administrative centre, Dodoma.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern on the government’s strategy on Covid-19.

The government has stopped publishing data on the amount of coronavirus cases in the united states.

On 29 April, the past day official data premiered, there were 509 cases, with 21 deaths in Tanzania. However, Mr Magufuli said last week that only four patients were receiving treatment in the greatest city, Dar es Salaam.

Last month, Tanzania’s government dismissed a US embassy warning that hospitals in Dar es Salaam were “overwhelmed” and that the probabilities of contracting the virus was “extremely high”.

Mr Magufuli has repeatedly said the health crisis has been exaggerated and urged visitors to attend services in churches and mosques, saying that prayers “can vanquish” the virus.

What did Magufuli say?

“I want to thank Tanzanians of all faiths. We have now been praying and fasting for God to save lots of us from the pandemic that has afflicted our country and the planet. But God has answered us.

“I believe, and I’m sure many Tanzanians believe, that the corona disease has been eradicated by God,” he told worshippers on Sunday in Dodoma.

His remarks were welcomed with applause and celebratory ululation.

Mr Magufuli also commended the priest and worshippers for maybe not wearing gloves and masks to protect themselves from the herpes virus.

What else has that he said?

He made similar comments last Friday throughout a teachers’ conference, declaring “corona is finished”.

“The health minister said that we only have four patients in Dar es Salaam but this will maybe not stop rumours to the contrary,” he said.

“We have to be careful because some of these donations to fight coronavirus might be used to transmit the herpes virus.

“I want to urge you Tanzanians not to accept donations of masks, instead tell the donors to go and use them with their wives and children,” that he added.

The Tanzanian president is among several African leaders that have received orders for a herbal tonic touted by the president of Madagascar as an end to Covid-19. It is unclear if it is often given to patients in Tanzania.

There is not any scientific proof that the tonic works and the WHO has urged people not to use unproven medication.

Opposition politicians have criticised Mr Magufuli in the past for promoting policies that could harm the health of Tanzanians.

The head of Tanzania’s medical association, Elisha Osati, backed the government in a recent BBC interview, saying that hospitals were operating as normal and that almost all of coronavirus inpatients were suffering from mild symptoms.

Mr Magufuli has accused the country’s health officials of exaggerating the coronavirus crisis. He in addition has ridiculed the strict measures neighbouring countries have imposed to fight the pandemic.