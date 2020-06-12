Coronavirus: Italy prosecutors to quiz PM Conte on crisis

Image copyright

Prosecutors in northern Italy are to question Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday after relatives of Covid-19 victims demanded an inquiry in to alleged government negligence.

The hearing will require place in Bergamo, the city near Milan worst hit by coronavirus prior to the whole country was locked down in March.

Mr Conte said he was “not at all worried” in regards to the questioning.

Relatives argue that virus hotspots should have been isolated earlier in the day.

Fifty legal complaints were filed on Thursday at the Bergamo prosecutor’s office by a citizens’ group called Noi Denunceremo (We Will Report).

The group includes bereaved family relations of Covid-19 victims, who say two Lombardy towns – Alzano and Nembro – must have been declared “red zones” the moment the outbreaks were detected there.

It may be the first legal group action in Italy triggered by the pandemic. But the Lombardy region is governed by the right-wing opposition League party, and lots of have blamed them, as opposed to the central government, for so-called failures in the coronavirus response.

In addition, the prosecutors will question Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday.

The prosecutors aim to determine if you can find grounds for almost any charges of criminal negligence.

Lombardy was where the virus first started spreading in Europe and much more than half the victims in Italy died in the area.

On Thursday, Italy’s official coronavirus death toll stood at 34,114 – the second highest figure in Europe following the UK, and fourth-highest on the planet.

But Italy’s infection rate has been brought down, enabling the authorities to gradually ease draconian restrictions.

Rome’s responsibility or Lombardy’s?

Mr Conte said: “I will conscientiously put down all the facts of which I’ve knowledge. I will be not at all worried.

“All investigations are welcome. The citizens have the proper to know and we’ve the right to reply.”

In a BBC interview in early April, Mr Conte denied claims that he had underestimated the crisis. He said that when he had ordered a lockdown at the beginning, once the first virus clusters were detected, “people would have taken me for a madman”.

He dismissed the suggestion that Italy could have rapidly imposed a huge lockdown such as the one in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Lombardy officials say locking down virus hotspots was a central government responsibility. The region’s Health Minister Giulio Gallera has said it absolutely was clear from 23 February that Alzano and Nembro had many cases.

But Mr Conte, who heads a centre-left coalition government, hit straight back by saying “if Lombardy had wanted to, it may have made Alzano and Nembro red zones”, AFP news agency reported.

The prosecutors have questioned senior Lombardy officials.

How did the crisis unfold in Lombardy?

The little town of Codogno was first to be locked down, on 21 February. Then Lombardy and 14 provinces in the neighbouring regions of Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna were locked down on 8 March. Two days later the lockdown was extended to the whole of Italy.

In early March it was clear that hospitals in the Lombardy crisis zone were overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and experiencing shortages of protective kit, beds and medical staff.

BBC footage from a hospital in Brescia, near Bergamo, showed how doctors struggled with “staggering” numbers of Covid-19 patients, without medication to fight the herpes virus.

The widow of one victim, Monica Plazzoli, said: “If it hadn’t been so disorganised, if [the province of] Bergamo had been changed to a red zone earlier in the day, perhaps the hospitals would not have already been driven to collapse”.

