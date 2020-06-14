Coronavirus: Island isolation over as Greece lets tourists back

Image copyright

Michael Ermogenis Image caption



Santorini is renowned because of its domed churches





Every morning Michael Ermogenis leaves his house in Oia, Santorini, to walk his dog. The picturesque island’s famous domed churches and sunset views helped draw significantly more than two million overnight visitors last year.

For months he’s got been able to wander the marble paths all day and barely see another other person, as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped tourism. But on Monday that’s all set to improve, as Greece reopens its borders with the aim of kick-starting its tourist season.

Usually the crowds and traffic on Santorini are so hectic that it can take Michael up to an hour or so to leave his village. Tourist numbers had been growing so much that the EU warned they were putting “the future of the destination at risk”.

Image copyright

Reuters

“It’s just unbelievable,” he says. “I feel like I’ve been given the keys to Disneyland. But at the same time, I know this hasn’t been done for my benefit. It’s a major global disaster.”

Can Greece reinvent its tourism model?

The halt to worldwide travel has proved devastating to a Mediterranean country such as Greece, where tourism accocunts for as much as 30% of economic output and commands as much as one in five jobs.

It welcomed a record 33 million visitors last year, and for many islands tourism is really the main way to obtain private sector employment.

Tourism destinations in Europe Millions of nights in tourist accommodation

Some island residents are now wondering if this might be an opportunity to go on to a more sustainable tourism model.

“Right now, over-tourism as a subject has come off the boil,” says Michael Ermogenis. He was once so focused on visitor numbers that he started a Save Oia campaign, erecting signs around the village asking tourists to treat their surroundings with respect.

“The question is, how soon will it become an issue again, unless the authorities try do things in a more thoughtful, strategic way?”

How Greece is reopening for tourism on 15 June

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Thermal imaging cameras will also be being used in Greek stations





Greece begins phase two, allowing international flights in to Thessaloniki airport; until now only Athens was open. Flights resume from much of Europe, Israel, Japan, Australia and New Zealand:

Arrivals by air – from 29 countries considered low-risk – will face random tests for Covid-19

Arrivals from some European countries deemed higher risk, including Belgium and the united kingdom, will face compulsory testing. A negative result will require per week in quarantine, two weeks for a positive result

Land border arrivals are allowed from Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria and face random testing

Seasonal hotels are permitted to reopen.

1 July: International arrivals allowed into all Greek airports and sea ports, with random testing.

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption The BBC’s Quentin Sommerville found its way to Athens airport last month to observe how Greece tested travellers

On the nearby island of Mykonos, famous for its parties and celebrity visitors, Stacey Harris-Papaioannou admits she’s been enjoying having the beaches largely to herself.

“But nice as it is, we can’t pay our bills with sand,” she laughs, explaining that she makes an income renting accommodation to seasonal workers.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The waters off Mykonos are for now quiet





Cruise ships have been among the islanders’ biggest complaints, she says.

“On any given day we might have seven of them show up at once, and the island gets deluged with an extra 20,000 people within an hour,” she says. For years, she among others have been calling for boat arrivals to be staggered.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



A sight from the past: however when will cruise lines return to Mykonos?





The pandemic has put paid to the cruise industry for the present time and this year none of the big ships will undoubtedly be docking in the harbour.

Many Mykonians are happy about this, however some businesses such as cafes and mini-markets will take popular.

Another problem has been the demand on infrastructure, as capacity has not risen up to keep up with visitor numbers.

Mykonos frequently experiences blackouts because of excessive energy use. Waste management too is a huge issue.

Santorini has no recycling facilities, just an illegal dumpsite maybe not up to EU standards.

How tourism helped build modern Greece

Tourism has been employed by successive Greek governments as a means of resuscitating the nation after crises.

In the 1950s, the us government built five-star, state-run hotels in a bid to attract upmarket visitors after World War Two.

After the military dictatorship took power in a coup in 1967, the focus considered mass tourism, and continued after it fell in 1974.

Tourism has helped Greece cure its economic crisis, too, although some argue it has not been correctly managed.

“There is still a lack of specific policies regarding tourism flows,” says Prof Efthymia Sarantakou at the University of West Attica.

“One basic weakness is that the government structure does not give regional authorities the power to manage and regulate tourism at a local level.”

Could Greece utilize the pandemic to improve?

Another complaint in Greece is that over-reliance on tourism has led to a deluge of low-skilled, defectively paid seasonal jobs.

“It’s an industry that employs a lot of women, migrants and young people worldwide,” says Kristina Zampoukos, from the department of tourism studies at Mid Sweden University.

Image copyright

Getty Images

“It’s a sector that’s not highly valued or paid because of its association with feminised skills, such as cleaning, serving and caring for others.”

Other destinations that have previously suffered from over-tourism, such as Venice and Amsterdam, have previously declared they’re using the pandemic as a way to introduce more sustainable models.

So far the Greek government have not made any similar moves.

For the minute many islanders are dedicated to whether they could make an income and steer clear of a second wave of the herpes virus. But they’ll certainly be wary of seeing the old problems reunite.