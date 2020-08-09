Coronavirus: Is the world winning the pandemic fight?

It is little bit more than 6 months considering that the World Health Organization (WHO) stated the arrival of a brand-new infection an international emergency situation.

On that day, at the end of January, there had actually been practically 10,000 reported cases of coronavirus and more than 200 individuals had actually passed away. None of those cases were beyondChina

.

Since then the world, and our lives, have actually altered exceptionally. So how are we faring in this fight in between the mankind and the coronavirus?

If we take the world as an entire, the photo is looking rough.

There have actually been more than 19 million verified cases and 700,000 deaths. At the start of the pandemic it was taking weeks to clock up each 100,000 infections, now those turning points are determined in hours.

“We’re still in the midst of an accelerating, intense and very serious pandemic,” Dr Margaret Harris, from the WHO, informed me. “It’s there in every community in the world.”

While this is a single pandemic, it is not one single story. The effect of Covid-19 is various around …