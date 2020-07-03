Coronavirus is surging in Florida — and so is anxiety over Trump’s chances with senior voters

It’s a vote that he regrets, that he said, and a mistake that he hopes to fix in November.

“He blew it,” Dudley said, not mincing words as he assessed Trump’s first term. “We were so excited in the beginning. A businessman to run our country like a business and it hasn’t happened.”

The searing sentiment of Dudley, 77, illustrates one of many rising worries inside the Trump campaign: losing the senior vote, a reliably Republican constituency for 2 decades.

“We’ve got to get a new guy. Our President is erratic,” said Dudley, who has largely voted Republican for nearly six decades. “All he’s succeeded in doing is juicing up the stock market. Now that’s gone to pot because of the coronavirus.”

The worries over losing the senior vote come as coronavirus cases climb nationwide, four months prior to the general election. And here in Florida, summertime signs of anxiety are plentiful, as a record-setting 10,109 cases were reported Thursday. The administration’s handling of the crisis grew up again and again all through interviews with older voters — an organization more at risk of serious illness from coronavirus — here this week. Several people pointed to the pandemic as only their latest disappointment of the Trump presidency, with some using words like “embarrassment” and “laughing stock to the world” to describe their view of the President.

“I hoped that I would be wrong in not voting for him and that he would turn out to be a great president, but it didn’t happen,” said Marsha Lundh, 77, a Michigan retiree living here and a lifelong Republican who plans to vote for Biden in November.

She said that defeating Trump would add stability to the nation and the entire world.

“We’re very divided in every way,” she said. “Everything could have been handled better and should have been handled better. Now is a chance to change things.”

Paula Schelling left the Republican Party as a result of Trump, after voting for GOP candidates for a lot of her life. She changed her registration to “no party affiliation” and also plans to vote for Biden.

“I had to change parties. I could not do this anymore,” said Schelling, 74, a retired teacher. “As I saw his interactions with foreign countries, how they were laughing at us, it just fortified my thoughts.”

For Trump, there is virtually no way to reelection without winning Florida, a state where seniors have outsized influence. The key battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin also have large elderly populations, which has top Republicans sounding the alarm about the erosion of support among older voters.

“It wasn’t going to be easy anyway, but coronavirus has turned this into a perfect storm,” a senior Republican told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity to go over growing concern over the outlook of losing a significant share of older voters. “We can’t win if we lose seniors.”

The fight for the critical senior vote is playing out as a contest among peers, with Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, steadily escalating their campaigns against one another. Trump is trying to increase his support among older white men, an important part of his base, while Biden is trying to expand his appeal among older white women. Voters of color strongly favor Biden, polls show

On Florida’s Gulf Coast, Trump won Pinellas County by 1 percentage point — exactly the same margin that he carried their state. Democrats and Republicans had roughly exactly the same number of registered voters in 2016, but Democrats have an advantage around 10,000 now, which can make places such as the “On Top of the World” retirement community a hot campaign battleground.

“There are more Democrats now than there used to be in years past,” said Donna Lukas, a longtime leader of the community’s Democratic club. “People seemed to have a hatred of Hillary for a variety of reasons, but I’m not hearing as much negativity about Joe. I know some Republicans who are definitely not voting for Trump and are probably going to vote for Biden.”

David Cordes, the newly elected leader of the Democratic club, said that he “wasn’t wild about Hillary, but I was absolutely against Donald Trump.” He said he foretells many people that will enthusiastically support Biden.

“I know several,” Cordes said, “including my son and grandson.”

Inside this sprawling condominium community around 10,000 retirees, which is large enough to require two voting precincts, several Democrats repeated exactly the same sentiment. Only in November will it become clear perhaps the anecdotal evidence is proven at the polls — or through absentee voting, which also could be central to the scope of turnout this fall, with vote-by-mail requests rising amid the coronavirus crisis.

Robert Blethen, a loyal Trump supporter in the city who believes that he will win a second term, said he wished the President would do a very important factor: wear a mask.

“He is our leader. We look up to him,” Blethen said. “Our President should wear a mask.”

The airwaves are filled with political ads here in Florida, including a Trump campaign commercial that questions Biden’s fitness for office. That spot didn’t sit well with Democrats here like Joyce Monahan, a retired professor.

“Trump is not that much younger, but in the case of Joe Biden, his inherent wisdom and his desire to surround himself with the best people is clear. He’s already said Anthony Fauci is coming with him,” she said with an air of excitement in her voice. “This is the wrong place to talk about age!”

While many Democrats expressed an upbeat mood at Biden’s standing in the polls and how the party appears to have unified behind his candidacy, a feeling of unease was also clear.

“What I worry about the most is the Republicans not wanting Trump, but who don’t vote for Joe,” said Dianna Wade, 64, as she played a game of shuffleboard at an outdoor park here another night. “That’s just a vote for Trump as far as I’m concerned. If they want him out, they’ve got to vote for Joe.”

Jim Donelon, president of the Democratic Club of St. Petersburg, said that he cannot recall another election in his lifetime when that he felt as much enthusiasm among Democrats. Much of it, he said, springs from a disgust for the President and a demand for change.

“Trump is our biggest ally, as far as I’m concerned,” said Donelon, 77. “He’s turning out people who have never been interested in politics before.”