Coronavirus: Is Putin’s relaxing of restrictions for political gain?

Lockdown restrictions in Moscow are starting to be lifted regardless of Russia having one of the best Covid-19 an infection charges on the earth.

For the final two months, residents have solely been allowed out to go to the closest meals store. Now, they will go for a stroll thrice every week and non-food outlets will begin reopening.

But some recommend President Putin’s latest declaration that the epidemic’s peak has handed is simply politics.

Video by Sarah Rainsford, Elizaveta Vereykina, Anton Chicherov