Coronavirus is not stopping empty film sets from making a comeback: ‘There has to be a new normal’

Now the film market is working to recover and restore. In Georgia, numerous productions have actually resumed their doors and are doing things in a different way due to the pandemic. According to the Georgia film workplace, production business have actually put in location purification systems, touchless openers, and executed cops to keep their teams safe. Film authorities state there will be a new method of doing things, however it will not impact what the seeing public will see on the cinema. The whole production neighborhood has been affected from Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and significant cities throughout the world.
“The first line of attack that you really see…that you really feel, I can’t go to the theaters, I can’t watch a movie, how is this movie going to get produced, how is this going to get made, how is it going to be distributed, all of that has changed,” Mintz informedFox News