Image copyright

Getty Images

The coronavirus took hold slowly in India, but six months following its first confirmed infection it has overtaken Russia to record the world’s third largest caseload.

With the world’s second-largest population, a lot of which lives packed in to cities, the country was perhaps always destined to become global hotspot.

But the data behind its case numbers is questionable, because India just isn’t testing enough, and an unusually low death rate has baffled scientists.

Here’s five things we know about the spread of coronavirus in India.

1. India’s cases are rising fast

India has seen a series of record spikes recently, adding tens and thousands of cases daily. It recorded most of its confirmed cases in June, within weeks of reopening after a rigid lockdown.

As of 8 July, India had 742,417 confirmed cases.

But the true scale of illness rates in the citizenry is unclear, according to virologist Shahid Jameel.

The government conducted a random sample of 26,000 Indians in May, which showed that 0.73% had the virus. Some experts have reservations about the sample size, but the others, such as Dr Jameel, say it’s the only country-wide indicator they need to work with.

“If we extrapolate that to the whole population, we would have had 10 million infections in mid-May,” Dr Jameel said.

Given that confirmed cases in India have now been doubling every 20 days, that would put the current total between 30 and 40 million.

The gap between confirmed cases and actual infections exists atlanta divorce attorneys country, but to different degrees. Testing is the only solution to bridge it. “If you test more, you will find more,” Dr Jameel said.

That’s what has happened in India in recent weeks – as the government ramped up testing, case numbers suddenly increased.

India has been doing more than 10 million tests since 13 March, but more than half of the happened after 1 June.

2. India is not really testing enough

India’s official caseload is full of absolute numbers, but it’s relatively reduced in per capita terms. The world, typically, has 3 times as many cases as India per capita – an undeniable fact pointed out by the government recently.

But, according to Dr Jameel, India’s per capita caseload is low due to the fact it tests so little.

Compare India to countries that have a higher per capita caseload and you’ll find those countries are testing much more.

India’s caseload is almost invisible with this scale because its testing rate is indeed low.

But it’s not almost how much you test, it is also about who you test.

India’s increased exposure of test and trace early on limited the pool of people it absolutely was testing to high-risk cases and their contacts – and kept it from expanding to the wider population.

Test and trace is insufficient once the infection starts to spread rapidly, said Himanshu Tyagi and Aditya Gopalan, mathematicians who have studied Covid-19 testing strategies. It helps with containment, but it will not discover new cases which have emerged undetected in the community, Mr Tyagi and Mr Gopalan said.

India has to test a broad swathe of people for that to occur. But how can we know who India is testing? Comparing testing numbers across countries is tricky because some count just how many people they test, while some count just how many tests they do. India does the latter and also this number is slightly exaggerated because many people get tested more than once.

So instead, boffins prefer to calculate how many tests it takes to locate a single confirmed case. The more tests it takes, the wider you might be casting your net. Here, India fares poorly when compared with countries which have managed to get a grip on the spread of the virus.

And the more widely you test, the reduce your positive rate – that is why New Zealand and Taiwan have rates well below 1%.

India’s positive rate is now up from 3.8% in April to 6.4% in July. If it keeps rising, it’s because testing is still limited by a narrow pool of high-risk people and their contacts.

3. India’s recovery numbers are promising

The data suggests that those in India who have been clinically determined to have the virus are coping with it faster than they’re dying as a result.

This is essential, Dr Jameel said, as it determines the strain on the health system. Currently, deaths are rising more slowly than confirmed cases or recoveries – but if that rate quickens, it would increase the pressure on hospitals, possibly driving up deaths.

The caveat is that low testing rates means fewer new cases are recorded, and at a slower pace. That will quicken the recovery rate compared to that of confirmed cases.

Globally, India’s recovery curve appears steeper than other badly hit countries – in this instance, a steeper curve is a good thing. It means Covid-19 patients in India are recovering faster than those in the US or Brazil.

India’s share of recoveries – that’s, the % of total confirmed cases in confirmed country which have made a complete recovery – is also higher. At not exactly 60%, it is ahead of the US, where it is 27%.

When it concerns recovery though, data is patchy and the definition varies.

India defines as recovered anybody who tests positive for the virus and then, weeks later, tests negative. Some countries only count hospitalised cases which make a full recovery.

What’s crucial is that, irrespective of just how many people are recovering within all these countries, India’s share of recoveries is higher.

And that’s because India’s reported deaths are lower.

4. India’s death rate is extremely low

India has so far recorded about 20,160 deaths from Covid-19. In absolute numbers, that’s the eighth highest tally in the world. But per million of the population, it really is low.

“It’s a fraction of what you are seeing in Western Europe,” said Shamika Ravi, an economist and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

There have been plenty of questions around India’s Covid-19 death figures, and most experts within the field agree that they are likely being underreported.

But Dr Ravi said that didn’t explain the significant gap in death rates between India and Europe.

“If we were indeed having high death rates, no amount of data could have hidden that – that’s 20-40 times as many deaths,” she said.

India’s low death rate is also just like other countries in the region, such as for example Pakistan or Indonesia.

Theories range from a greater prevalence of infections in the region to a less virulent strain of the virus circulating in these countries to younger populations typically than defectively hit Western nations, considering the fact that Covid-19 predominantly kills the elderly.

“Every country cannot be fudging its data,” Dr Jameel said. “Maybe innate immunity in these populations is higher as a result of high load of other infections. But we actually don’t know yet why their deaths rates are so low.

5. Each Indian state tells us another story

Much like the US or the European Union, coronavirus statistics vary widely across India’s states. Three states – Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu – account currently for about 60% of the country’s caseload.

And as case numbers have waned in a few areas, they’ve surged in others. The latest surge is in Karnataka and Telangana, in the south. Another southern state, Andhra Pradesh, can also be seeing consistent and intense spikes.

India’s reaction to the virus has up to now been centralised, and that is element of what must change, experts said.

India would have to be “broken down into districts” to implement an effective strategy against coronavirus, Dr Jameel said, “because another national lockdown could be even less effective than the last one.”

And instead of state-level snapshots, the authorities would need granular, localised data, according to Dr Ravi. “Every block, we must know if you have symptoms,” she said.