Coronavirus: Is China bolder in the wake of the pandemic?

While a lot of the world grapples with the medical, social and financial fallout from Covid-19, China – the nation the place the world pandemic started – says it now has the virus effectively underneath management.

From Hong Kong to the South China Sea, China is as soon as once more pushing forward with what it sees as the pursuit of its nationwide curiosity because it emerges from the disaster.

The BBC’s Paul Adams seems to be at why China could be taking motion now.

Video: Olivia Lace-Evans

Graphics: Parveen Virdi