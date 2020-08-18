Coronavirus: Ireland at ‘tipping point’ as Covid-19 cases rise



People are being prompted to work from house and not utilize public transportation





The Republic of Ireland’s cabinet has actually reversed a few of its lockdown relaxation steps as it tries to handle increasing Covid -19 case numbers.

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly stated: “We are at a tipping point.”

He included that a couple of weeks ago there were simply 61 brand-new reported cases for a 7 day duration however recently there were 533 cases.

The tightening up of limitations comes ahead of the resuming of schools over the next 2 weeks.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Mícheál Martin stated that if the existing rates of Covid -19 continue to rise “it will be impossible to stop the spread of the virus to our most vulnerable and our most compromised”.

On Tuesday, a more coronavirus-related death was reported, bringing the Republic of Ireland’s overall to 1,775.

There were 190 more verified cases of Covid -19.

Garda í might get extra powers

Crowds participating in outside occasions, consisting of sports, are to be decreased from 200 to 15.

Indoor events …